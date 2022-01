Today’s Headlines

S.F. Transit Operators Under Quarantine (SFChron)

Bay Area Art Needs Late Night Transit (SFChron)

SMART Extension to Solano Studied (NorthBayBizJournal)

More on Slow Lake Street (SFExaminer)

San Jose’s Post Street Given Back to Cars (EastBayTimes)

2022 Promises Continued Climate Extremes (KQED)

WIFI on SamTrans (KALW)

Thoughts on Train Travel (BikePortland)

Is Hunters Point Sick? (SFChron)

Letters: BART Needs to Fix its Gates (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Buses Can Solve Everything (SFChron)

Commentary: Does the Tenderloin Need Help? Are you Kidding? (SFExaminer)

