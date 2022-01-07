Today’s Headlines

  • East Oakland Basic Mobility Program (SFGate)
  • VTA Employees Receive Raises, Bonus (EastBayTimes)
  • Mohammed Nuru Pleads Guilty to Fraud (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian at Geary and Gough (SFBay)
  • Millennials Drive Less as they Age (Quartz)
  • How Will California Spend its Surplus (Governing)
  • New Mixed Use Development for Burlingame (SFChron)
  • Mill Valley Parks and Transportation Shuttle (MarinIJ)
  • Lessons from the Washington Metro (Governing)
  • Letters: Every Inch of El Camino Real Must Remain for Motorists/Me (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: S.F. Natives v. Transplants (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

