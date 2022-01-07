Today’s Headlines

East Oakland Basic Mobility Program (SFGate)

VTA Employees Receive Raises, Bonus (EastBayTimes)

Mohammed Nuru Pleads Guilty to Fraud (SFChron)

Driver Kills Pedestrian at Geary and Gough (SFBay)

Millennials Drive Less as they Age (Quartz)

How Will California Spend its Surplus (Governing)

New Mixed Use Development for Burlingame (SFChron)

Mill Valley Parks and Transportation Shuttle (MarinIJ)

Lessons from the Washington Metro (Governing)

Letters: Every Inch of El Camino Real Must Remain for Motorists/Me (DailyJournal)

Commentary: S.F. Natives v. Transplants (SFExaminer)

