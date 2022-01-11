Today’s Headlines
- Newsom’s Plans for the Budget Surplus (SFChron)
- Newsom Still Wants to Fund HSR (FresnoBee)
- More on Omicron’s Impact on SFMTA (MassTransit)
- Update on Great Walkway/JFK Promenade (48Hills)
- Part of Great Highway Could go Car Free Under Climate Plan (Hoodline)
- Berkeley Ballot Measure for Streets, Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area City Names (SFGate)
- More on Elon Musk’s Silly Traffic Tunnel (Electrek)
- Why is San Francisco the Center of Star Trek? (SFGate)
- Letters: Clipper Stealing Money (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: More Oy Vey on JFK (SFChron)
- Commentary: More on the Cost of Parking (Darienite)
