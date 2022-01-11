Today’s Headlines

Newsom’s Plans for the Budget Surplus (SFChron)

Newsom Still Wants to Fund HSR (FresnoBee)

More on Omicron’s Impact on SFMTA (MassTransit)

Update on Great Walkway/JFK Promenade (48Hills)

Part of Great Highway Could go Car Free Under Climate Plan (Hoodline)

Berkeley Ballot Measure for Streets, Housing (Berkeleyside)

Bay Area City Names (SFGate)

More on Elon Musk’s Silly Traffic Tunnel (Electrek)

Why is San Francisco the Center of Star Trek? (SFGate)

Letters: Clipper Stealing Money (EastBayTimes)

Letters: More Oy Vey on JFK (SFChron)

Commentary: More on the Cost of Parking (Darienite)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

