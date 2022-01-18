Today’s Headlines

  • More on S.F. Lowering Speed Limits (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • More on Fed Funding for Bay Area Transportation (DailyJournal)
  • More on Link 21 Rail Plans (GoldCountyMedia)
  • More on Newsom Encouraging Downtown Living (Fox5)
  • Drop in Foot Traffic Since Omicron (ABC7)
  • Working Remote Here to Stay (EastBayTimes)
  • Getting Rid of Chinatown Ped Bridge (Hoodline)
  • 22 San Francisco Things Everyone Should Do (SFChron)
  • Letters: Higher Fees for Electric Vehicles (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: How to Avoid Going to Prison for Corruption in S.F. (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Slow Streets are a Godsend for Seniors (SFChron)

