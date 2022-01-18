Today’s Headlines

More on S.F. Lowering Speed Limits (SFChron, Hoodline)

More on Fed Funding for Bay Area Transportation (DailyJournal)

More on Link 21 Rail Plans (GoldCountyMedia)

More on Newsom Encouraging Downtown Living (Fox5)

Drop in Foot Traffic Since Omicron (ABC7)

Working Remote Here to Stay (EastBayTimes)

Getting Rid of Chinatown Ped Bridge (Hoodline)

22 San Francisco Things Everyone Should Do (SFChron)

Letters: Higher Fees for Electric Vehicles (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: How to Avoid Going to Prison for Corruption in S.F. (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Slow Streets are a Godsend for Seniors (SFChron)

