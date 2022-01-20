Today’s Headlines

BART Should be Privatized (IndependentInstitute)

More on SMART Train Expansion (SFChron)

Can the U.S. Build Big Again? (CityLab)

San Jose Traffic Violence Worsens (KPIX5)

Bay Area Asphalt Addiction Continues (EastBayTimes)

Berkeley Rules for In-Law Flats (Berkeleyside)

Climate Change and More in District 17 Assembly Race (SFChron)

Affordable Housing in Sunset District (SFExaminer)

Tesla’s Deadly Auto Pilot (DetroitBureau)

A’s Ball Park Moves Forward (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Will Berkeley Have a Sustainable Future? (Berkeleyside)

