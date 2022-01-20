Today’s Headlines
- BART Should be Privatized (IndependentInstitute)
- More on SMART Train Expansion (SFChron)
- Can the U.S. Build Big Again? (CityLab)
- San Jose Traffic Violence Worsens (KPIX5)
- Bay Area Asphalt Addiction Continues (EastBayTimes)
- Berkeley Rules for In-Law Flats (Berkeleyside)
- Climate Change and More in District 17 Assembly Race (SFChron)
- Affordable Housing in Sunset District (SFExaminer)
- Tesla’s Deadly Auto Pilot (DetroitBureau)
- A’s Ball Park Moves Forward (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Will Berkeley Have a Sustainable Future? (Berkeleyside)
