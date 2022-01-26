Today’s Headlines

Treasure Island Toll to Pay for Transit (SFChron)

State Would Pay for School Buses, Transit Passes (MercNews)

VTA Will Require All Employees Get Vaccinated (MercNews)

Climate Change Could Fuel a Continuous Fire Season (SFChron)

What does it Take to Build a Skyscraper in S.F.? (SFExaminer)

Tiburon Pedestrianized Downtown Pilot (MarinIJ)

S.F. Siren Upgrade Over Budget (SFChron)

Lands End Labyrinth Replaced? (SFGate)

Will Climate Change Impact Sourdough Bread? (SFExaminer)

Bayview was S.F.’s Forgotten Slaughterhouse District (SFGate)

Commentary: Tenderloin Residents Want More Police (SFExaminer)

