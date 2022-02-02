Today’s Headlines

  • Delays on 20 Muni Lines (SFChron)
  • Stephanie Cajina Joins SFMTA Board (SFBay)
  • Van Ness BRT Close to Opening (Planetizen)
  • San Mateo Officials Seek $15 Million to Ease Control Over Caltrain (DailyJournal)
  • Treasure Island Ferry Service on the Horizon (SFChron)
  • BART Reopens Bathrooms (EastBayTimes)
  • Robot Cars Without Backup Drivers Coming? (SFChron)
  • Hit & Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
  • Turning Point in Global Warming (SFChron)
  • Santa Cruz Beach Train Tussle (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
  • Commentary: How to Build Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SMART Smart to Hire Experienced Freight Operator (MarinIJ)

