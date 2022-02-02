Today’s Headlines
- Delays on 20 Muni Lines (SFChron)
- Stephanie Cajina Joins SFMTA Board (SFBay)
- Van Ness BRT Close to Opening (Planetizen)
- San Mateo Officials Seek $15 Million to Ease Control Over Caltrain (DailyJournal)
- Treasure Island Ferry Service on the Horizon (SFChron)
- BART Reopens Bathrooms (EastBayTimes)
- Robot Cars Without Backup Drivers Coming? (SFChron)
- Hit & Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
- Turning Point in Global Warming (SFChron)
- Santa Cruz Beach Train Tussle (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
- Commentary: How to Build Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: SMART Smart to Hire Experienced Freight Operator (MarinIJ)
