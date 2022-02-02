Today’s Headlines

Delays on 20 Muni Lines (SFChron)

Stephanie Cajina Joins SFMTA Board (SFBay)

Van Ness BRT Close to Opening (Planetizen)

San Mateo Officials Seek $15 Million to Ease Control Over Caltrain (DailyJournal)

Treasure Island Ferry Service on the Horizon (SFChron)

BART Reopens Bathrooms (EastBayTimes)

Robot Cars Without Backup Drivers Coming? (SFChron)

Hit & Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)

Turning Point in Global Warming (SFChron)

Santa Cruz Beach Train Tussle (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)

Commentary: How to Build Affordable Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: SMART Smart to Hire Experienced Freight Operator (MarinIJ)

