Today’s Headlines

SamTrans Caltrain Deal Rejected (DailyJournal)

More on Passing of Bob Planthold (MissionLocal)

Transit Use Down, Traffic Deaths Up (VerveTimes)

More on Bike Protection Ripped Out on Milvia (Berkeleyside)

Garbage Truck Driver Kills Woman in San Jose (SFGate)

S.F.’s Next Homeless Housing Building (SFChron)

Put Housing on Top of Strip Malls (FastCompany)

Diamond Heights Housing Approved (BayAreaReporter)

Court Upholds Density Bonus Law (SFChron)

More on Oceans and Global Warming (Wired)

San Francisco’s Windiest Street (SFGate)

