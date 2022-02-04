Today’s Headlines

  • SamTrans Caltrain Deal Rejected (DailyJournal)
  • More on Passing of Bob Planthold (MissionLocal)
  • Transit Use Down, Traffic Deaths Up (VerveTimes)
  • More on Bike Protection Ripped Out on Milvia (Berkeleyside)
  • Garbage Truck Driver Kills Woman in San Jose (SFGate)
  • S.F.’s Next Homeless Housing Building (SFChron)
  • Put Housing on Top of Strip Malls (FastCompany)
  • Diamond Heights Housing Approved (BayAreaReporter)
  • Court Upholds Density Bonus Law (SFChron)
  • More on Oceans and Global Warming (Wired)
  • San Francisco’s Windiest Street (SFGate)

