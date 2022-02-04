Today’s Headlines
- SamTrans Caltrain Deal Rejected (DailyJournal)
- More on Passing of Bob Planthold (MissionLocal)
- Transit Use Down, Traffic Deaths Up (VerveTimes)
- More on Bike Protection Ripped Out on Milvia (Berkeleyside)
- Garbage Truck Driver Kills Woman in San Jose (SFGate)
- S.F.’s Next Homeless Housing Building (SFChron)
- Put Housing on Top of Strip Malls (FastCompany)
- Diamond Heights Housing Approved (BayAreaReporter)
- Court Upholds Density Bonus Law (SFChron)
- More on Oceans and Global Warming (Wired)
- San Francisco’s Windiest Street (SFGate)
