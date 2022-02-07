Today’s Headlines

How Muni Has Recovered Riders (SFChron)

More on Integrated Transit Bill (DailyJournal)

Temp Transit Lanes Made Permanent (MassTransit)

How the Ferry Building Almost Became a Skyscraper (SFChron)

Burlingame Sets Goals for Transit, Housing (DailyJournal)

VTA Workers Upset by Vaccine Mandate (SJSpotLight)

Pedestrian Killed by Motorist Near Lake Merced ID’d (SFExaminer)

Another Bill to Benefits ‘Quick Build’ Projects (SFExaminer)

More on S.F. Assembly Candidates (CBSLocal)

Concerns About Automated Vehicles (SmartCities)

California Traffic Deaths on the Rise (KQED)

History of Southern Pacific and California Trains (Trains)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

