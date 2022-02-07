Today’s Headlines

  • How Muni Has Recovered Riders (SFChron)
  • More on Integrated Transit Bill (DailyJournal)
  • Temp Transit Lanes Made Permanent (MassTransit)
  • How the Ferry Building Almost Became a Skyscraper (SFChron)
  • Burlingame Sets Goals for Transit, Housing (DailyJournal)
  • VTA Workers Upset by Vaccine Mandate (SJSpotLight)
  • Pedestrian Killed by Motorist Near Lake Merced ID’d (SFExaminer)
  • Another Bill to Benefits ‘Quick Build’ Projects (SFExaminer)
  • More on S.F. Assembly Candidates (CBSLocal)
  • Concerns About Automated Vehicles (SmartCities)
  • California Traffic Deaths on the Rise (KQED)
  • History of Southern Pacific and California Trains (Trains)

