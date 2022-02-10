Today’s Headlines

  • Will BART Return to its Glory Days? (SFGate)
  • Transit and the ‘Psychology of Fear’ (SFChron)
  • BART’s Budget Trouble (KQED)
  • 2022 Could be Big Year for Transit Openings (Smartcities)
  • New and/or Improved Playgrounds in S.F. (SFStandard)
  • Polk Gulch Infill (Socketsite)
  • Affordable Housing on Police Parking Lot (SJSpotlight)
  • One Home for Every 3,500 Buyers (SFGate)
  • History of the Disneyland Monorail (SFGate)
  • Letters: More Onus on Pedestrians to “Stay Safe” (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: More Gaslighting About J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)

