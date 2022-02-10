Today’s Headlines

Will BART Return to its Glory Days? (SFGate)

Transit and the ‘Psychology of Fear’ (SFChron)

BART’s Budget Trouble (KQED)

2022 Could be Big Year for Transit Openings (Smartcities)

New and/or Improved Playgrounds in S.F. (SFStandard)

Polk Gulch Infill (Socketsite)

Affordable Housing on Police Parking Lot (SJSpotlight)

One Home for Every 3,500 Buyers (SFGate)

History of the Disneyland Monorail (SFGate)

Letters: More Onus on Pedestrians to “Stay Safe” (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: More Gaslighting About J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)

