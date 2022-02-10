Today’s Headlines
- Will BART Return to its Glory Days? (SFGate)
- Transit and the ‘Psychology of Fear’ (SFChron)
- BART’s Budget Trouble (KQED)
- 2022 Could be Big Year for Transit Openings (Smartcities)
- New and/or Improved Playgrounds in S.F. (SFStandard)
- Polk Gulch Infill (Socketsite)
- Affordable Housing on Police Parking Lot (SJSpotlight)
- One Home for Every 3,500 Buyers (SFGate)
- History of the Disneyland Monorail (SFGate)
- Letters: More Onus on Pedestrians to “Stay Safe” (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: More Gaslighting About J.F.K. Promenade (RichmondReview)
