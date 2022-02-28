Today’s Headlines

  • Golden Gate Park’s Accessibility Improvements (NBCBayArea)
  • Remote Jobs are Bad for City Budgets (Governing)
  • Mayor Breed Wants Workers to Return to Office (SFChron)
  • Bill to Combat Harassment on Transit (OCBreeze)
  • Rise and Fall of the Embarcadero Freeway (SFChron)
  • Best Apps for Urban Planning (Planetizen)
  • Driver Hits Horse in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Jim Cramer Gets Ratioed for S.F. Crime Comment (SFChron)
  • How Bay Area’s Mask Rules Have Changed Over Time (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Marin Needs to Prioritize Safety (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: CEQA Reform Now (SBSun)
  • Commentary: And Oil-Backed Reason Foundation Still Hates Rail (PressEnterprise)

