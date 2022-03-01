Today’s Headlines

Oakland Could Make Parklets Permanent (SFChron)

Lake Merritt Housing Project Stalls (SFChron)

Cost Rise on HSR Bay Area Link (SVTimes)

Suisun City Wants to Improve Amtrak Train Depot (DailyRepublic)

Saratoga’s ‘Safe Routes to School’ Plan (EastBayTimes)

Empty Home Tax Omits Houses (SFExaminer)

Another Retailer Leaving Downtown S.F. (SFGate)

Oaklander’s Fight Against Illegal Dumping (SFChron)

Blame Game on Oakland’s Police Staffing Issues (SFChron)

Rights of Passage in San Francisco (SFGate)

S.F.’s Climate Apocalypse According to a Game (SFChron)

