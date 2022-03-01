Today’s Headlines
- Oakland Could Make Parklets Permanent (SFChron)
- Lake Merritt Housing Project Stalls (SFChron)
- Cost Rise on HSR Bay Area Link (SVTimes)
- Suisun City Wants to Improve Amtrak Train Depot (DailyRepublic)
- Saratoga’s ‘Safe Routes to School’ Plan (EastBayTimes)
- Empty Home Tax Omits Houses (SFExaminer)
- Another Retailer Leaving Downtown S.F. (SFGate)
- Oaklander’s Fight Against Illegal Dumping (SFChron)
- Blame Game on Oakland’s Police Staffing Issues (SFChron)
- Rights of Passage in San Francisco (SFGate)
- S.F.’s Climate Apocalypse According to a Game (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
