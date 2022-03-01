Today’s Headlines

  • Oakland Could Make Parklets Permanent (SFChron)
  • Lake Merritt Housing Project Stalls (SFChron)
  • Cost Rise on HSR Bay Area Link (SVTimes)
  • Suisun City Wants to Improve Amtrak Train Depot (DailyRepublic)
  • Saratoga’s ‘Safe Routes to School’ Plan (EastBayTimes)
  • Empty Home Tax Omits Houses (SFExaminer)
  • Another Retailer Leaving Downtown S.F. (SFGate)
  • Oaklander’s Fight Against Illegal Dumping (SFChron)
  • Blame Game on Oakland’s Police Staffing Issues (SFChron)
  • Rights of Passage in San Francisco (SFGate)
  • S.F.’s Climate Apocalypse According to a Game (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?