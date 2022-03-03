Today’s Headlines

Protected Bike Lanes Finally Coming to Valencia? (SFStandard)

Truck Driver Kills Man on Scooter (MissionLocal)

More on Proposed Switch to Publicly Run Bikeshare (ABC7)

How Can S.F. Adapt to Climate Change (SFExaminer)

Google Calls Employees Back to Office (SFGate)

North American Cities with Highest Densities (NewGeography)

More on Muni Ballot Measure (SFBay)

On Forest Hill Station (SFGate)

Visitacion Valley’s First Landmarked Building (Hoodline)

Los Gatos Safety Improvements Move Forward (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Stop Buying Oil, it Supports Despots (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?