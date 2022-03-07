This Week: Smart City, Transportation Goals, Night Biking
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in the Bay Area. This is the perfect class for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic and current cyclists looking to hone their skills. Monday/tonight, March 7, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Are California’s Transportation Investments Advancing Our Goals? California is not currently prioritizing transportation funds to meet emission reduction goals and is instead putting that funding towards pre-existing auto-centric infrastructure. Join SPUR for a discussion on what needs to happen to better align California’s transportation and climate goals? Wednesday, March 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar, for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets, covers the safety info and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Wednesday, March 9, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday How Do We Get Better at Delivering Major Transportation Projects? What can the Bay Area do to solve systemic problems that lead to transit and other large projects going over budget and behind schedule? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, March 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 11, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F
- Saturday San Leandro Crosstown Corridors Bike Tour. The City of San Leandro is engaged in a planning process for biking and walking improvements on Bancroft Avenue and Williams Street, and wants to hear from you. Join this Bike East Bay tour and learn what’s going on. Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. San Leandro BART station (meet on east side), 1401 San Leandro Blvd., San Leandro.
