Today’s Headlines

How Safe is Public Transit, COVID-wise? (KRON4)

Women Environmentalists Saved Cable Cars (SFExaminer)

Gas Prices Surge (SFGate)

Drivers Look for Alternatives to Gas Guzzlers (NBCBayArea)

Republicans Want Socialism for Gasoline (MarinIJ)

Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden Will be Free for Residents (SFChron)

Berkeley Residents Can Request Free Street Trees (Berkeleyside)

Robots in the Park (SFChron)

Oakland Updating Truck Parking Rules (Oaklandside)

Letter: Let’s Pretend Again there’s No Parking Garage under Golden Gate Park (SFChron)

Commentary: JFK Promenade Not Just for Young and Healthy (SFChron)

Commentary: Will “Cars to Casas” Help Housing? (SFExaminer)

