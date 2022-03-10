Today’s Headlines

  • BART Hopes High Gas Prices Drive People Back to Transit (ABC7)
  • BART Suspends Red Line (SFGate)
  • SFMTA’s New Arrival Screens (MassTransit)
  • Electric Ferry Service (DailyJournal)
  • Commuting vs. Work from Home (SFChron)
  • Mayor Breed’s State of the City (CBSLocal)
  • Burlingame Looks to Reestablish Bike Share (DailyJournal)
  • More on Gas Price Surge (Berkeleyside)
  • San Francisco’s Newest Fire Station is All Wet (SFChron)
  • Marin Destroyed its Electric Transit System (SFChron)
  • ‘Russia’ Avenue Renamed ‘Ukraine’ (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Keep San Francisco’s Hands off of Caltrain Management (DailyJournal)

