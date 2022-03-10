Today’s Headlines

BART Hopes High Gas Prices Drive People Back to Transit (ABC7)

BART Suspends Red Line (SFGate)

SFMTA’s New Arrival Screens (MassTransit)

Electric Ferry Service (DailyJournal)

Commuting vs. Work from Home (SFChron)

Mayor Breed’s State of the City (CBSLocal)

Burlingame Looks to Reestablish Bike Share (DailyJournal)

More on Gas Price Surge (Berkeleyside)

San Francisco’s Newest Fire Station is All Wet (SFChron)

Marin Destroyed its Electric Transit System (SFChron)

‘Russia’ Avenue Renamed ‘Ukraine’ (SFGate)

Commentary: Keep San Francisco’s Hands off of Caltrain Management (DailyJournal)

