Today’s Headlines
- BART Hopes High Gas Prices Drive People Back to Transit (ABC7)
- BART Suspends Red Line (SFGate)
- SFMTA’s New Arrival Screens (MassTransit)
- Electric Ferry Service (DailyJournal)
- Commuting vs. Work from Home (SFChron)
- Mayor Breed’s State of the City (CBSLocal)
- Burlingame Looks to Reestablish Bike Share (DailyJournal)
- More on Gas Price Surge (Berkeleyside)
- San Francisco’s Newest Fire Station is All Wet (SFChron)
- Marin Destroyed its Electric Transit System (SFChron)
- ‘Russia’ Avenue Renamed ‘Ukraine’ (SFGate)
- Commentary: Keep San Francisco’s Hands off of Caltrain Management (DailyJournal)
