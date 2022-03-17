Today’s Headlines

  • More on Re-purposing old BART Cars (SFGate)
  • Proposal to Redesign Bancroft Avenue in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • More on Legislation to Make J.F.K. Promenade Permanent (KALW)
  • Tesla Autopilot Crashes into Protected Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
  • Committee Votes Against New A’s Ballpark Project (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Bay Area Will Get $100 Million in Federal $$ (SFChron)
  • Proposed ‘Gas Rebate’ Would Also Go to People Who Don’t Drive (ABC7)
  • Yellow Brick Road to Guide Kids (Hoodline)
  • How S.F. Districts Could be Redrawn (SFChron)
  • War Felt in Little Russia/Outer Sunset (SFExaminer)
  • New Grocery Store Coming to Bayview (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?