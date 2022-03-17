Today’s Headlines

More on Re-purposing old BART Cars (SFGate)

Proposal to Redesign Bancroft Avenue in Oakland (Oaklandside)

More on Legislation to Make J.F.K. Promenade Permanent (KALW)

Tesla Autopilot Crashes into Protected Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)

Committee Votes Against New A’s Ballpark Project (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Will Get $100 Million in Federal $$ (SFChron)

Proposed ‘Gas Rebate’ Would Also Go to People Who Don’t Drive (ABC7)

Yellow Brick Road to Guide Kids (Hoodline)

How S.F. Districts Could be Redrawn (SFChron)

War Felt in Little Russia/Outer Sunset (SFExaminer)

New Grocery Store Coming to Bayview (SFGate)

