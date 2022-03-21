Today’s Headlines

BART Hears Teen Suggestions for Improvements (SFGate)

SMART Allots Money for Path Project (MarinIJ)

Long Commutes, How UC Students Live (EastBayTimes)

VTA Housing Projects (SJSpotlight)

Antioch Mayor Arrested for DUI (SFGate)

Flyer Attacks Tech Workers for Driving (SFGate)

Profile of an Oakland Bike Shop (Oaklandside)

More on Omishakin Going to D.C. (PostNewsGroup)

Santa Clara Wants to be Carbon Neutral (SJSpotlight)

Letters: I Want More $$ for Driving (SantaCruzSentinal)

Commentary: Chron Endorses Matt Haney as “Housing Champion” (SFChron)

Commentary: BART Board Must Answer for Departure of Lateefah Simon (SFExaminer)

