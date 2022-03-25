Today’s Headlines

Van Ness BRT is Ready (SFChron)

How do we Share Sidewalks, Streets, Public Space? (SFGate)

Different Schemes, Gas Guzzler Subsidies (SFGate)

Rewarding People Who Pollute (SFChron)

How Many People are Leaving Bay Area? (SFChron)

More on People Leaving L.A., San Francisco (LATimes)

More on Charging for Private Car Storage at Lake Merritt (CBSLocal)

Revitalizing Emeryville’s Public Market (SFChron)

Money for Francis Drake Bike Lane (SanRafaelPatch)

Cupertino Mega Project’s Green Roof (SFChron)

Commentary: Should Bay Area Build New Housing or Protect Tenants? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog SF will be off on Monday, March 28, returning Tuesday, March 29