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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 14

7:57 AM PDT on July 14, 2026
Headlines, July 14
  • Transit’s Case of Long COVID (RailJournal)
  • Design Students Envision San Antonio BART Station (Oaklandside)
  • Peninsula Teens Turn Caltrain Into Party Train (Hoodline)
  • Resolution to Double Numbers of Speed Cameras (PublicPress)
  • July 4 Chaos Raises Waymo Questions (FastCo)
  • Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Bill (SFGate)
  • More on Oakland Coliseum Plans (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
  • Driver Crashes into Novato Tavern (EastBayTimes)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk Once (EastBayTimes)
  • What’s Holding up the Sale of the Downtown Centre Mall? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Turn the S.F. Centre Mall into an Arts School (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Regulate, Don’t Smother, E-Bikes (CalMatters)

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