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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 15

8:17 AM PDT on July 15, 2026
Headlines, July 15
  • Supervisor Sauter Wants Transit to be Family Friendly (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Supervisors Want to Expand Speed Camera Program (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Considers $2 Million Settlement with Family of Cyclist Killed by City Worker (SFChron)
  • Redwood City Votes to Embrace Transit-Oriented Development (MSN)
  • Pier 70 Dogpatch Developer wants to add 600 More Homes (SFChron)
  • Marina Safeway Development to Add More Homes (SFChron)
  • First ADU as Condo Sale (SFGate)
  • Driver Fatally Strikes Man in SoMa (MissionLocal, SFChron)
  • Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Union City (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Obit: Charlie Cunningham, Mountain Bike Pioneer in Marin, Dies at 77 (MarinIJ)

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Today's Headlines

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