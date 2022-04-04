This Week: Bike-Safe Driving, Treasure Island, Potrero Yard
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Bike Safe Driving. Join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition course to learn about bike safety from a driver perspective. Wednesday, April 6, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday The Future of Treasure Island. Join SPUR to hear about Treasure Island’s past and the plan for its future. Thursday, April 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Potrero Yard Tour. A behind-the-scenes look at how Muni’s transit yard works and why it needs to be rebuilt. Thursday, April 7, 3 p.m. Potrero Yard, 2500 Mariposa Street, S.F. Register here.
- Thursday Lake Merced Quick-Build Town Hall. Meet SFMTA’s Lake Merced Quick-Build Project Team, who will go over proposed project designs, obtain feedback, and answer any project-related questions. Thursday, April 7, 6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Spring Ride 2022: Three Bears from Orinda BART. Join Bike East Bay for this hilly, 24.5-mile loop that starts and ends at Orinda BART, including 2,000 feet of climbing. The ride will have a bit of a warmup before tackling the three hills. Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 11 Camino Pablo, Orinda BART Station, Orinda.
- Sunday Phoenix Day, Sunday Streets Tenderloin. After a long hiatus, car-free Sunday Streets is back. Come to the Tenderloin and experience all the fun. Sunday, April 10, 12:30-4 p.m. Larkin St, Golden Gate Ave and Ellis St., S.F.
- Sunday Jones Street Quick Build Open House. SFMTA staff will be tabling at the Tenderloin Sunday Streets to review proposals for Jones Street and chat with staff. Sunday, April 10, 12:30-4 p.m. Golden Gate Avenue between Leavenworth and Jones, S.F.
