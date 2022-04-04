This Week: Bike-Safe Driving, Treasure Island, Potrero Yard

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week. Monday/tonight! Budgeting Wisely in a Time of Restraint. Join SPUR to learn about the budgetary ramifications of the pandemic for Oakland. Monday/tonight, June 1, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link. Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors. Members […]