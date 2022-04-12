Today’s Headlines

  • Muni to Close Subway in Evenings for Maintenance (SFBay)
  • Planned BART Shutdowns (EastBayTimes)
  • SMART Train to Change Departures to Reduce Car Traffic (MarinIJ)
  • Can Cities Stop Polluting? (DW)
  • How to Use Less Gas (CapRadio)
  • Hit and Run Driver Severely Injures Cyclist in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Why District Boundaries are Controversial (SFChron)
  • Transit Village for Redwood City (DailyJournal)
  • Hillsdale Mall Wants to Go Mixed Use (DailyJournal)
  • Fairfax Extends Outdoor Dining Permits (MarinIJ)
  • Music at Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
  • Free Entry to State Parks with Library Card (SFChron)

