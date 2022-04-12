Today’s Headlines
- Muni to Close Subway in Evenings for Maintenance (SFBay)
- Planned BART Shutdowns (EastBayTimes)
- SMART Train to Change Departures to Reduce Car Traffic (MarinIJ)
- Can Cities Stop Polluting? (DW)
- How to Use Less Gas (CapRadio)
- Hit and Run Driver Severely Injures Cyclist in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Why District Boundaries are Controversial (SFChron)
- Transit Village for Redwood City (DailyJournal)
- Hillsdale Mall Wants to Go Mixed Use (DailyJournal)
- Fairfax Extends Outdoor Dining Permits (MarinIJ)
- Music at Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
- Free Entry to State Parks with Library Card (SFChron)
