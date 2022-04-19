Today’s Headlines

  • BART, SFMTA, VTA, Will Continue Requiring Masks (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
  • How Risky Will Transit Be Without Masking? (SFChron)
  • Take Transit to 420 Celebrations (SFExaminer)
  • More on Bill for Seamless Transit (SJSpotlight)
  • More on Transit Funding and Padilla Visit (SFBay)
  • Planning for Subway for Westside (SFExaminerKRON4)
  • Update on BART’s West Oakland Housing Project (SFChron)
  • More Streets to Get Speed Limit Reductions (SFChron)
  • Fremont Council May Still Narrow Paseo Padre (EastBayTimes)
  • Racing Down S.F. Streets on a Big Wheel (SFGate)
  • Mountain Bikers Getting Robbed (SFGate)
  • Secrets of Riding Amtrak (SFGate)

