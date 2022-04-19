Today’s Headlines
- BART, SFMTA, VTA, Will Continue Requiring Masks (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- How Risky Will Transit Be Without Masking? (SFChron)
- Take Transit to 420 Celebrations (SFExaminer)
- More on Bill for Seamless Transit (SJSpotlight)
- More on Transit Funding and Padilla Visit (SFBay)
- Planning for Subway for Westside (SFExaminer, KRON4)
- Update on BART’s West Oakland Housing Project (SFChron)
- More Streets to Get Speed Limit Reductions (SFChron)
- Fremont Council May Still Narrow Paseo Padre (EastBayTimes)
- Racing Down S.F. Streets on a Big Wheel (SFGate)
- Mountain Bikers Getting Robbed (SFGate)
- Secrets of Riding Amtrak (SFGate)
