Today’s Headlines

BART, SFMTA, VTA, Will Continue Requiring Masks (SFChron, NBCBayArea)

How Risky Will Transit Be Without Masking? (SFChron)

Take Transit to 420 Celebrations (SFExaminer)

More on Bill for Seamless Transit (SJSpotlight)

More on Transit Funding and Padilla Visit (SFBay)

Planning for Subway for Westside (SFExaminer, KRON4)

Update on BART’s West Oakland Housing Project (SFChron)

More Streets to Get Speed Limit Reductions (SFChron)

Fremont Council May Still Narrow Paseo Padre (EastBayTimes)

Racing Down S.F. Streets on a Big Wheel (SFGate)

Mountain Bikers Getting Robbed (SFGate)

Secrets of Riding Amtrak (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?