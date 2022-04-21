Today’s Headlines
- BART Mask Policy is Confusing, Board Member Wants to Reinstate (SFChron, SFGate)
- New Editors of Muni Diaries (MuniDiaries)
- Moving Homes to Save them from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
- Fremont City Council Votes in Favor of Traffic Violence (EastBayTimes)
- Battery Bluff Set to Open in Presidio (SFChron)
- Oakland’s ‘Map Atlas’ (Oaklandside)
- Kiosks Coming to Oakland Streets (Oaklandside)
- Berkeley Community Garden Gifted to Ohlone Land Trust (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Oakland A’s Stadium Should be Put on the Ballot (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Keep Wearing Your Mask on Planes (and Trains) (WashPost)
- Commentary: S.F. Needs its Community Events (SFChron)
- Commentary: Matt Haney is YIMBY (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
