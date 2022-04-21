Today’s Headlines

  • BART Mask Policy is Confusing, Board Member Wants to Reinstate (SFChron, SFGate)
  • New Editors of Muni Diaries (MuniDiaries)
  • Moving Homes to Save them from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
  • Fremont City Council Votes in Favor of Traffic Violence (EastBayTimes)
  • Battery Bluff Set to Open in Presidio (SFChron)
  • Oakland’s ‘Map Atlas’ (Oaklandside)
  • Kiosks Coming to Oakland Streets (Oaklandside)
  • Berkeley Community Garden Gifted to Ohlone Land Trust (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Oakland A’s Stadium Should be Put on the Ballot (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Keep Wearing Your Mask on Planes (and Trains) (WashPost)
  • Commentary: S.F. Needs its Community Events (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Matt Haney is YIMBY (SFChron)

