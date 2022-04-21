Today’s Headlines

BART Mask Policy is Confusing, Board Member Wants to Reinstate (SFChron, SFGate)

New Editors of Muni Diaries (MuniDiaries)

Moving Homes to Save them from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)

Fremont City Council Votes in Favor of Traffic Violence (EastBayTimes)

Battery Bluff Set to Open in Presidio (SFChron)

Oakland’s ‘Map Atlas’ (Oaklandside)

Kiosks Coming to Oakland Streets (Oaklandside)

Berkeley Community Garden Gifted to Ohlone Land Trust (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Oakland A’s Stadium Should be Put on the Ballot (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Keep Wearing Your Mask on Planes (and Trains) (WashPost)

Commentary: S.F. Needs its Community Events (SFChron)

Commentary: Matt Haney is YIMBY (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?