Today’s Headlines
- Disease Dangers of Public Transit vs. Cabs vs. Planes (NPR)
- Masks aren’t Optional for the Vulnerable (KQED)
- More on BART’s Mask Mandate (CBSLocal)
- SMART Aims to Boost Ridership (MarinIJ)
- What Matt Haney’s Win Means for Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Stop Letting Screamy People Jam up Housing, Infrastructure (Atlantic)
- Breakdown of Bay Area Air Quality (SFChron)
- Slick Roads in Bay Area (SFChron)
- Future of Hydrogen for Power (VOX)
- Commentary: People Don’t Want to go Back to the Office (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let’s Hear it for YIMBYs (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Riding a Bike in America Should Not be This Dangerous (NYTimes)
