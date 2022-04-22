Today’s Headlines

Disease Dangers of Public Transit vs. Cabs vs. Planes (NPR)

Masks aren’t Optional for the Vulnerable (KQED)

More on BART’s Mask Mandate (CBSLocal)

SMART Aims to Boost Ridership (MarinIJ)

What Matt Haney’s Win Means for Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Stop Letting Screamy People Jam up Housing, Infrastructure (Atlantic)

Breakdown of Bay Area Air Quality (SFChron)

Slick Roads in Bay Area (SFChron)

Future of Hydrogen for Power (VOX)

Commentary: People Don’t Want to go Back to the Office (SFChron)

Commentary: Let’s Hear it for YIMBYs (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Riding a Bike in America Should Not be This Dangerous (NYTimes)

