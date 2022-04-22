Today’s Headlines

  • Disease Dangers of Public Transit vs. Cabs vs. Planes (NPR)
  • Masks aren’t Optional for the Vulnerable (KQED)
  • More on BART’s Mask Mandate (CBSLocal)
  • SMART Aims to Boost Ridership (MarinIJ)
  • What Matt Haney’s Win Means for Housing (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Stop Letting Screamy People Jam up Housing, Infrastructure (Atlantic)
  • Breakdown of Bay Area Air Quality (SFChron)
  • Slick Roads in Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Future of Hydrogen for Power (VOX)
  • Commentary: People Don’t Want to go Back to the Office (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Let’s Hear it for YIMBYs (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Riding a Bike in America Should Not be This Dangerous (NYTimes)

