Today’s Headlines

Is Crime Slowing Return to Transit? (NYTimes)

Should You Still Mask on Transit? (CapRadio, PhillyVoice)

$1.6 Billion More Needed for Overbuilt BART Extension (MercNews)

Both “Sides” of Closing J.F.K. Promenade (48Hills)

More Streets Approved for Speed Reductions (SFBay)

Speed Cameras Have Support (EastBayTimes)

More on Battery Bluff Park (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Cities Growing into Mega Regions (Governing)

North San Rafael Bike Path (MarinIJ)

Could Interest Rates Cool Housing Market? (EastBayTimes)

Crime Fears Slow Plans to Restore Oakland Staircases (CBSLocal)

Trucker Convoy Finds Oakland/Berkeley Streets Unreceptive (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

