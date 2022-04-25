Today’s Headlines
- Is Crime Slowing Return to Transit? (NYTimes)
- Should You Still Mask on Transit? (CapRadio, PhillyVoice)
- $1.6 Billion More Needed for Overbuilt BART Extension (MercNews)
- Both “Sides” of Closing J.F.K. Promenade (48Hills)
- More Streets Approved for Speed Reductions (SFBay)
- Speed Cameras Have Support (EastBayTimes)
- More on Battery Bluff Park (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Cities Growing into Mega Regions (Governing)
- North San Rafael Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- Could Interest Rates Cool Housing Market? (EastBayTimes)
- Crime Fears Slow Plans to Restore Oakland Staircases (CBSLocal)
- Trucker Convoy Finds Oakland/Berkeley Streets Unreceptive (SFGate)
