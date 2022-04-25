Today’s Headlines

  • Is Crime Slowing Return to Transit? (NYTimes)
  • Should You Still Mask on Transit? (CapRadioPhillyVoice)
  • $1.6 Billion More Needed for Overbuilt BART Extension (MercNews)
  • Both “Sides” of Closing J.F.K. Promenade (48Hills)
  • More Streets Approved for Speed Reductions (SFBay)
  • Speed Cameras Have Support (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Battery Bluff Park (SFGateSFExaminer)
  • Cities Growing into Mega Regions (Governing)
  • North San Rafael Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • Could Interest Rates Cool Housing Market? (EastBayTimes)
  • Crime Fears Slow Plans to Restore Oakland Staircases (CBSLocal)
  • Trucker Convoy Finds Oakland/Berkeley Streets Unreceptive (SFGate)

