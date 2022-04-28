Today’s Headlines

More on JFK Promenade (SFBay, iHeart)

Board of Supes Recap (SFStandard)

Grant Avenue Revitalization (SFChron)

S.F. to Purchase Another Homeless Hotel (Hoodline)

Utility Pole Came out of Nowhere (Berkeleyside)

More Parks for Novato (MarinIJ)

Heart Your Parks (Hoodline)

Golden Gate Bridge Needs Repairs (FresnoBee)

S.F. Has Lots of Rats (SFChron)

Letters: I won’t Ride BART Without Mask Mandate (SFChron)

Commentary: Transit Hater Bought Twitter (48Hills)

Commentary: J.F.K. Promenade is Great, but More Needs to be Done (MissionLocal)

