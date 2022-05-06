Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Agencies Talking Collaboration (NextCity)
  • More on Van Ness Line Working (GovTech)
  • Construction Begins on 16th Street Bus Lanes (SFExaminer)
  • Ashby BART Flea Market will Relocate for Housing (SFChron)
  • Moving Towards Hydrogen Ferries (GCaptain)
  • Supervisor Mar’s “New” Proposal to Keep Cars on Great Highway (SFExaminer)
  • Plan to Pay People to Pollute Delayed (EastBayTimes)
  • Berkeley City Council Votes to Create Public Safety Department (SFChron)
  • The History of Angel Island (SFGate)
  • More on Norman Mineta (RealClearPolitics)
  • Commentary: All Powerful Berkeley Bike Lobby to Slaughter Seniors (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Vote Yes on Muni-Funding Prop. A (SFChron)

