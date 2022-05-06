Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies Talking Collaboration (NextCity)

More on Van Ness Line Working (GovTech)

Construction Begins on 16th Street Bus Lanes (SFExaminer)

Ashby BART Flea Market will Relocate for Housing (SFChron)

Moving Towards Hydrogen Ferries (GCaptain)

Supervisor Mar’s “New” Proposal to Keep Cars on Great Highway (SFExaminer)

Plan to Pay People to Pollute Delayed (EastBayTimes)

Berkeley City Council Votes to Create Public Safety Department (SFChron)

The History of Angel Island (SFGate)

More on Norman Mineta (RealClearPolitics)

Commentary: All Powerful Berkeley Bike Lobby to Slaughter Seniors (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Vote Yes on Muni-Funding Prop. A (SFChron)

