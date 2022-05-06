Today’s Headlines
- Transit Agencies Talking Collaboration (NextCity)
- More on Van Ness Line Working (GovTech)
- Construction Begins on 16th Street Bus Lanes (SFExaminer)
- Ashby BART Flea Market will Relocate for Housing (SFChron)
- Moving Towards Hydrogen Ferries (GCaptain)
- Supervisor Mar’s “New” Proposal to Keep Cars on Great Highway (SFExaminer)
- Plan to Pay People to Pollute Delayed (EastBayTimes)
- Berkeley City Council Votes to Create Public Safety Department (SFChron)
- The History of Angel Island (SFGate)
- More on Norman Mineta (RealClearPolitics)
- Commentary: All Powerful Berkeley Bike Lobby to Slaughter Seniors (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Vote Yes on Muni-Funding Prop. A (SFChron)
