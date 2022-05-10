Today’s Headlines

Mayor Breed’s Appointee to Replace Supervisor Haney (SFChron)

More on VTA Contracts and BART Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)

Can Dean Preston Fix the Tenderloin? (SFChron)

Latino Cultural District in the Mission (SFChron)

Businesses Near Chase Center Thrive (SFExaminer)

Why Hasn’t U.C. Berkeley Built More Housing? (Berkeleyside)

More Bay Area Agencies May Revive Health Mandates (MercNews)

End of Road, Fence, and Cliff Came out of Nowhere (SFGate)

The History of the Transamerica Pyramid (SFChron)

Uber’s Reality as Portrayed on Super Pumped (Curbed)

Commentary: What Makes San Francisco ‘the City’? (SFChron)

