This Week: Converting Offices, Central Subway, Bike to Wherever Day
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Converting Offices to Housing. Widespread office vacancies, brought on by the pandemic, present a unique opportunity to convert disused office space into housing. Join SPUR for an in-depth discussion. Tuesday, May 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday SPUR Member Happy Hour. Join this in-person social to talk about all things urban. Thursday, May 19, 5:30-7 p.m. 16 N. 3rd Street, San José.
- Thursday Ride of Silence. Join San Francisco’s annual group ride to honor those injured or killed while biking. Thursday, May 19, starts at 6 p.m. from Chan Kaajal Park, 3100 17th Street, S.F.
- Thursday Central Subway Advisory Group. The Central Subway team will provide a general update on project status and current activities. Thursday, May 19, 6 p.m. Join online.
- Friday Bike to Wherever Day, San Francisco. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition members will be organizing multiple neighborhood rides to celebrate the joy of biking. Friday, May 20. Link for neighborhoods and times.
- Friday Bike to Wherever Day, East Bay. Bike East Bay is sponsoring a host of rides around the East Bay too. Friday, May 20. Check out the Bike East Bay link for neighborhoods and times.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling. Take a guided group ride with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets; sign up ahead of time. Saturday, May 21, 12-2 p.m. Kezar Triangle, 98 Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.