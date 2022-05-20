Today’s Headlines

It’s Bike to Work/Wherever Day (DailyJournal, BayLink)

Great Experiences on the S.F. Bay Trail (TravelAwaits)

A Tale of Two Biking Cities (PeopleForBikes)

Bike Path from Larkspur Landing to San Rafael Completed (MarinIJ)

More on Rail vs. Trail through Mendocino and Humboldt Counties (PressDemocrat)

More on New Space to Open at Montgomery BART (Hoodline)

Q&A With Supervisor Melgar on Transportation, Other Issues (Xpress)

Amtrak San Joaquin Trains to Run Juneteenth Specials to Allensworth (PostNewsGroup)

And Motorists Keep Killing (VICE)

Work from Home and Housing Prices (SFChron)

Commentary: Make Public Transit Free (SFGate)

Commentary: Find Courage to Finish High-speed Rail (EastBayTimes)

