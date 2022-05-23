Today’s Headlines

Muni Pursues New Bus Routes and Bike Lanes (PotreroView)

The People Cleaning/Calming S.F. Streets (SFChron)

San Mateo Bike and Scooter Share (DailyJournal)

Multiple Motorist Run Over Woman, None Stop (SFGate)

Motorists Kill Two Pedestrians (SFGate, SFChron)

More on San Jose Downtown Development (RealDeal)

Filming a Movie on BART (SFGate)

Railroad Quiet Zone in San Jose Japantown (CBSLocal)

Mini Art Galleries in the Bay Area (SFGate)

Commentary: Vote ‘Yes’ on Muni Bond (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Who Killed High-speed Rail? (SFChron)

