Today’s Headlines

More on Deadly Crashes in San Francisco (KRON4)

Fremont Child Killed by Driver is ID’d (EastBayTimes)

Drivers Slaughtering Pedestrians Nationally (TransportationTodayNews)

Driver Hits and Kills Horse (SFChron)

Lack of Children in S.F. (SFChron)

Meet Artist Painting on-Street Mural (SFExaminer)

The Mission’s Artist on a Bike (SFChron)

More on BART Dispensing Stories (Bloomberg)

Transportation and Togetherness (Planetizen)

A Greenway Along 101 (SFChron)

Letters: Display on Japanese Internment at San Bruno BART Station (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: High-speed Rail Illustrates America’s Transit Issues (Planetizen)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?