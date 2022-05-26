Today’s Headlines
- D.C. Moves to Make Oversize Car Owners Pay Costs (Bloomberg)
- Caltrain Seeks $260 Million to Complete Electrification (SFExaminer)
- Vancouver Transit Recovery Outpacing S.F. (TheProvince)
- VTA Employees Try to Cope with Gun Violence (EastBayTimes, LATimes)
- Fire Department Blocks Tenderloin Parklet (SFChron)
- S.F. Population Drops (SFChron)
- Big Projects Bringing New Housing to Bay Area (BisNow)
- Would a Normal Housing Market be so Bad? (EastBayTimes)
- When Golden Gate Park was Sand Dunes (KQED)
- Photos of Mt. Diablo Through the Decades (SFChron)
- Letters: ‘Jaywalking’ at Caltrain Tracks in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: North Berkeley BART Housing; Cue Anti-Density NIMBYs (Berkeleyside)
