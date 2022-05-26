Today’s Headlines

D.C. Moves to Make Oversize Car Owners Pay Costs (Bloomberg)

Caltrain Seeks $260 Million to Complete Electrification (SFExaminer)

Vancouver Transit Recovery Outpacing S.F. (TheProvince)

VTA Employees Try to Cope with Gun Violence (EastBayTimes, LATimes)

Fire Department Blocks Tenderloin Parklet (SFChron)

S.F. Population Drops (SFChron)

Big Projects Bringing New Housing to Bay Area (BisNow)

Would a Normal Housing Market be so Bad? (EastBayTimes)

When Golden Gate Park was Sand Dunes (KQED)

Photos of Mt. Diablo Through the Decades (SFChron)

Letters: ‘Jaywalking’ at Caltrain Tracks in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: North Berkeley BART Housing; Cue Anti-Density NIMBYs (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?