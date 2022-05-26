Today’s Headlines

  • D.C. Moves to Make Oversize Car Owners Pay Costs (Bloomberg)
  • Caltrain Seeks $260 Million to Complete Electrification (SFExaminer)
  • Vancouver Transit Recovery Outpacing S.F. (TheProvince)
  • VTA Employees Try to Cope with Gun Violence (EastBayTimesLATimes)
  • Fire Department Blocks Tenderloin Parklet (SFChron)
  • S.F. Population Drops (SFChron)
  • Big Projects Bringing New Housing to Bay Area (BisNow)
  • Would a Normal Housing Market be so Bad? (EastBayTimes)
  • When Golden Gate Park was Sand Dunes (KQED)
  • Photos of Mt. Diablo Through the Decades (SFChron)
  • Letters: ‘Jaywalking’ at Caltrain Tracks in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: North Berkeley BART Housing; Cue Anti-Density NIMBYs (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?