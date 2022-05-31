Today’s Headlines

State Senate Passes Rail Integration Bill (DailyJournal)

More on Shuttle Proposal for Sunset (Hoodline)

Profile of a Cable Car Gripman (NBCBayArea)

Telecommuting Continues (NewGeography)

Berkeley’s Downtown Housing Boom (SFChron)

Concord Vice Mayor Arrested for DUI (KTVU)

Humboldt Bay Rail Moves Forward (LostCoastOutpost)

Philadelphia’s Fight to Solve ‘Corridor of Death’ (SFGate)

Letters: Refineries Making a Fortune (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Why Muni Needs Funding (SFChron)

Commentary: Be Realistic about a Public Bank (48Hills)

Commentary: Vote Yes on Muni Tax, Plus Other Endorsements (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?