  • Truck Driver Kills Unicyclist in Hayes Valley (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
  • Motorist Kills Cyclist in North Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Hit & Run Hummer Driver Kills Pedestrian in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • History and Car-Free Future of Telegraph in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • S.F.’s ‘Emergency’ Transit Lanes (MassTransit)
  • Housing Advocates Support 18 Stories at Berkeley BART Stations (SFChron)
  • Funding for San Jose Grade Crossing Separations (SJInside)
  • How Mayor Breed Plans to Spend $14 Billion Budget (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Ferries and Food to Piers 38-40? (SFChron)
  • Sinking Condo Tower Still Attracting Buyers (SFChron)
  • ‘Valley Link’ Rail Line Passes Federal Funding Hurdle (MantecaBulletin)
  • Letters: Gas Prices Reach ‘Record’ High (EastBayTimes)

