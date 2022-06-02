Today’s Headlines

Truck Driver Kills Unicyclist in Hayes Valley (SFChron, NBCBayArea)

Motorist Kills Cyclist in North Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Hit & Run Hummer Driver Kills Pedestrian in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)

History and Car-Free Future of Telegraph in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

S.F.’s ‘Emergency’ Transit Lanes (MassTransit)

Housing Advocates Support 18 Stories at Berkeley BART Stations (SFChron)

Funding for San Jose Grade Crossing Separations (SJInside)

How Mayor Breed Plans to Spend $14 Billion Budget (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Ferries and Food to Piers 38-40? (SFChron)

Sinking Condo Tower Still Attracting Buyers (SFChron)

‘Valley Link’ Rail Line Passes Federal Funding Hurdle (MantecaBulletin)

Letters: Gas Prices Reach ‘Record’ High (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?