Today’s Headlines
- Truck Driver Kills Unicyclist in Hayes Valley (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- Motorist Kills Cyclist in North Oakland (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Hit & Run Hummer Driver Kills Pedestrian in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- History and Car-Free Future of Telegraph in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- S.F.’s ‘Emergency’ Transit Lanes (MassTransit)
- Housing Advocates Support 18 Stories at Berkeley BART Stations (SFChron)
- Funding for San Jose Grade Crossing Separations (SJInside)
- How Mayor Breed Plans to Spend $14 Billion Budget (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Ferries and Food to Piers 38-40? (SFChron)
- Sinking Condo Tower Still Attracting Buyers (SFChron)
- ‘Valley Link’ Rail Line Passes Federal Funding Hurdle (MantecaBulletin)
- Letters: Gas Prices Reach ‘Record’ High (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?