Today’s Headlines

What’s Inside the Central Subway? (SFChron)

Berkeley Approves Seven Stories for BART Station Developments (Berkeleyside)

Should Transit Boards be Elected? (NextCity)

Lawsuit Looms Over HSR, Housing Development in Millbrae (DailyJournal)

Former Alameda Supe Sets Himself up as ‘Consultant’ on Valley Link (MercNews)

Driverless Car Companies Cleared to Start Charging (TechCrunch, Reuters)

Alameda County Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate (EastBayTimes, SFGate, LATimes)

Sidewalk Delivery Robots and Equity Concerns (SJSpotlight)

Berkeley Measures for Affordable Housing, Paving Streets (Berkeleyside)

More Pushback Against A’s Ballpark Proposal (SFChron)

Commentary: We’ve Got to Stop Putting Parking Everywhere (NYTimes)

Commentary: How to Force Big Oil to Pay Costs of its Product (SFChron)

