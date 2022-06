Today’s Headlines

Muni Prop. too Close to Call (SFChron)

S.F. Election Results (SFChron)

Caltrain Disrupted by Fires (EastBayTimes, SFChron)

Muni’s ‘Fix it’ Week (MassTransit)

Clipper Card Shortage (CBSLocal)

VTA to Buy San Jose Site for BART Extension (MercNews)

Distracted Motorist Who Killed School Crossing Guard Gets Probation (SFChron)

How Dangerous is Autopilot Tech? (NYTimes)

Mission Bay Sues Over Sinking Streets (SFChron)

Oakland Artists Stay Put in Middle of Brooklyn Basin Development (Berkeleyside)

Letters: New Housing Bad. Only Drivers Buy Stuff (SFChron)

