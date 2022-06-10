Streetsblog San Francisco is Taking a Little Summer Break

Well, its editor, Roger Rudick is... look for updated headlines, syndicated posts, and updates from the other California editors

The Oakland-Alameda estuary. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
The Oakland-Alameda estuary. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Hi Streetsblog San Francisco readers!

From Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17, I, Streetsblog San Francisco’s editor, have decided to use up some vacation time. I’ll be back Monday, June 20.

In my absence, Damien Newton, Kea Wilson, Gersh Kuntzman, and other editors and contributors will be providing fresh content, just with less of a San Francisco focus. Reach out to Damien [thedaymen@gmail.com], Executive Director at California Streets Initiative, the parent of Streetsblog San Francisco, if you have any op-ed submissions. I’m sure he’ll be happy to consider them.

Best wishes,

Roger

