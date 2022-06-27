This Week: SFBC Board Meeting, Fix Housing, Morning Ride
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday South Van Ness Speed Survey. Join Walk SF and neighbors in collecting speed data on South Van Ness. Tuesday, June 28, 2:30-4 p.m. Alioto Mini Park, 20th and Capp Street, S.F.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday How to Fix the Housing System. In Where We Go From Here, author Alex Schafran explores new approaches to the real estate economy. Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, June 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, July 1, 8-9 a.m. Matching Half, 1799 McAllister St, S.F.
- Saturday Farm Box by Bike. The Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition (SVBC) joins Veggielution to deliver farm boxes by bike. Come on out to the farm as they work to build an alternative and more just food and transportation system. Saturday, July 2. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Veggielution Community Farm, 647 South King Road, San Jose.
- Saturday Ride the Penitencia Creek Trail. Join SVBC for a ride on the Penitencia Creek Trail from Berryessa Transit Center to Alum Rock Park. Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Berryessa Transit Center, 1620 Berryessa Rd., San Jose.
