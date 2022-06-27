Today’s Headlines
- Man Arrested for Muni Shooting (SFChron)
- Shooting on BART Train (SFChron)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Sidewalk in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Another Reckless Motorist Kills a Cyclist, in San Mateo County (SFChron)
- Motorist Tries to Beat Train in Brentwood (SFGate, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Pride Parade Returns (NBCBayArea)
- Bay Area Gas Prices Dip (NBCBayArea)
- Food Transportation and Why You Should Eat Locally (Newsweek)
- Google Invests in Historic San Jose House (SJSpotlight)
- Commentary: SMART GM Has Five Years to Fix Concerns (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?