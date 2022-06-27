Today’s Headlines

Man Arrested for Muni Shooting (SFChron)

Shooting on BART Train (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Sidewalk in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Another Reckless Motorist Kills a Cyclist, in San Mateo County (SFChron)

Motorist Tries to Beat Train in Brentwood (SFGate, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Pride Parade Returns (NBCBayArea)

Bay Area Gas Prices Dip (NBCBayArea)

Food Transportation and Why You Should Eat Locally (Newsweek)

Google Invests in Historic San Jose House (SJSpotlight)

Commentary: SMART GM Has Five Years to Fix Concerns (MarinIJ)

