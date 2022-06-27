Today’s Headlines

  • Man Arrested for Muni Shooting (SFChron)
  • Shooting on BART Train (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Sidewalk in East Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Another Reckless Motorist Kills a Cyclist, in San Mateo County (SFChron)
  • Motorist Tries to Beat Train in Brentwood (SFGateSFExaminerEastBayTimes)
  • Pride Parade Returns (NBCBayArea)
  • Bay Area Gas Prices Dip (NBCBayArea)
  • Food Transportation and Why You Should Eat Locally (Newsweek)
  • Google Invests in Historic San Jose House (SJSpotlight)
  • Commentary: SMART GM Has Five Years to Fix Concerns (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

