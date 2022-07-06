Today’s Headlines
- HSR Opponents Got an Inspector General (CalMatters)
- More on HSR Funding (IRJ, TransportationToday)
- Grant Program to Eliminate Grade Crossings (TransportationToday)
- Mayor Breed’s Budget Plans Visualized (SFChron)
- Can Pop Ups Save Downtown? (SFChron)
- Why S.F. Could be Hit Hard by Recession (SFChron)
- S.F. Neighborhoods Where Housing Prices Haven’t ‘Rebounded’ (SFChron)
- Oakland A’s Ballpark Plan Will not be on Ballot (EastBayTimes)
- San Anselmo Parklet Guidelines (MarinIJ)
- Judge Orders Halt to People’s Park Construction (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: How to Revive Downtown (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
