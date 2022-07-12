Today’s Headlines

Ballot Measure on J.F.K. Promenade, Great Walkway (SFChron, NBCBayArea)

Single Transit Mapping for Bay Area? (NBCBayArea)

State Grants for Transit (RailwayAge)

Silicon Valley Betting on New Rail (WSJ)

Amtrak Service Stopped by West Oakland Fire (EastBayTimes)

Activists Deflate Tires on Deadly SUVs (EpochTimes)

Presidio Tunnel Tops to Open (SFChron, SFExaminer)

How Mid Market Could Come Back (SFChron)

Plan for More ‘Smart City’ Kiosks (Berkeleyside)

Humboldt Transit Authority Gets Grant (TimesStandard)

AI Imagines Future S.F. (SFGate)

Commentary: Is BART Blocking Inspector General? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?