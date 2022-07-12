Today’s Headlines
- Ballot Measure on J.F.K. Promenade, Great Walkway (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- Single Transit Mapping for Bay Area? (NBCBayArea)
- State Grants for Transit (RailwayAge)
- Silicon Valley Betting on New Rail (WSJ)
- Amtrak Service Stopped by West Oakland Fire (EastBayTimes)
- Activists Deflate Tires on Deadly SUVs (EpochTimes)
- Presidio Tunnel Tops to Open (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- How Mid Market Could Come Back (SFChron)
- Plan for More ‘Smart City’ Kiosks (Berkeleyside)
- Humboldt Transit Authority Gets Grant (TimesStandard)
- AI Imagines Future S.F. (SFGate)
- Commentary: Is BART Blocking Inspector General? (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?