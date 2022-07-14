Today’s Headlines

Heat Wave Slowing Trains (ABCNews)

El Cerrito BART to Get State Grant (EastBayTimes)

Take Uber Because of Fear of Crime on Transit? (TechCrunch)

Apps for Getting Around S.F. (SFStandard)

Sonoma County Will Host Start of Unified Transit Mapping (PressDemocrat)

Lime Scooters to Prevent Sidewalk Riding with Cameras (Gizmodo)

Bay Area Home Prices Finally Going Down (SFChron)

Outer Sunset’s Affordable Housing on Toxic Ground (SFExaminer)

Oakland’s Nov. Ballot (SFChron)

San Francisco in 1961 (SFChron)

Commentary: Lake Street, JFK Big Fights Coming (SFChron)

