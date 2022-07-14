Today’s Headlines

  • Heat Wave Slowing Trains (ABCNews)
  • El Cerrito BART to Get State Grant (EastBayTimes)
  • Take Uber Because of Fear of Crime on Transit? (TechCrunch)
  • Apps for Getting Around S.F. (SFStandard)
  • Sonoma County Will Host Start of Unified Transit Mapping (PressDemocrat)
  • Lime Scooters to Prevent Sidewalk Riding with Cameras (Gizmodo)
  • Bay Area Home Prices Finally Going Down (SFChron)
  • Outer Sunset’s Affordable Housing on Toxic Ground (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland’s Nov. Ballot (SFChron)
  • San Francisco in 1961 (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Lake Street, JFK Big Fights Coming (SFChron)

