Today’s Headlines
- Heat Wave Slowing Trains (ABCNews)
- El Cerrito BART to Get State Grant (EastBayTimes)
- Take Uber Because of Fear of Crime on Transit? (TechCrunch)
- Apps for Getting Around S.F. (SFStandard)
- Sonoma County Will Host Start of Unified Transit Mapping (PressDemocrat)
- Lime Scooters to Prevent Sidewalk Riding with Cameras (Gizmodo)
- Bay Area Home Prices Finally Going Down (SFChron)
- Outer Sunset’s Affordable Housing on Toxic Ground (SFExaminer)
- Oakland’s Nov. Ballot (SFChron)
- San Francisco in 1961 (SFChron)
- Commentary: Lake Street, JFK Big Fights Coming (SFChron)
