- Major BART Delays from Grass Fire (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Grant for Battery Electric Ferries (OffShore)
- The Future of Downtown S.F.? (SFChron)
- Affordable Housing Near Lake Merritt (SFChron)
- Absurdity of Public Comments on Housing (SFChron)
- More on Presidio Tunnel Park (BayAreaReporter)
- Feds Probe Tesla Autopilot Crashes (EastBayTimes)
- Oakley Cracks Down on Side Shows (EastBayTimes)
- Photos of the ‘Harlem of the West’ (SFExaminer)
- Documentaries on Climate Change (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Rethink for Homelessness (SFExaminer)
