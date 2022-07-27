Today’s Headlines

  • ‘Compromise’ for Great Walkway (SFChron)
  • More on Masking on BART Question (EastBayTimes)
  • Bay Area Transit Timeline (KYMA)
  • Buttigieg Talks Transportation Grants (ConstructionDive)
  • Money to Study SMART Extension (MarinIJ)
  • State Sick Time Laws Don’t Apply to Railroad Workers (SFChron)
  • Self-Driving Car Company Lost $5 Billion (Reuters)
  • Advocates Want Police Barriers Removed (SFStandard)
  • Will S.F. Increase Housing Density? (SFExaminer)
  • Wildfires Have Become Not Just Larger, But More Severe (SFChron)
  • Review of Book on Uber, New Transportation Options (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Five Reasons to Return to the Office (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?