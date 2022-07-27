Today’s Headlines

‘Compromise’ for Great Walkway (SFChron)

More on Masking on BART Question (EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Transit Timeline (KYMA)

Buttigieg Talks Transportation Grants (ConstructionDive)

Money to Study SMART Extension (MarinIJ)

State Sick Time Laws Don’t Apply to Railroad Workers (SFChron)

Self-Driving Car Company Lost $5 Billion (Reuters)

Advocates Want Police Barriers Removed (SFStandard)

Will S.F. Increase Housing Density? (SFExaminer)

Wildfires Have Become Not Just Larger, But More Severe (SFChron)

Review of Book on Uber, New Transportation Options (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Five Reasons to Return to the Office (SFExaminer)

