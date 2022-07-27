Today’s Headlines
- ‘Compromise’ for Great Walkway (SFChron)
- More on Masking on BART Question (EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Transit Timeline (KYMA)
- Buttigieg Talks Transportation Grants (ConstructionDive)
- Money to Study SMART Extension (MarinIJ)
- State Sick Time Laws Don’t Apply to Railroad Workers (SFChron)
- Self-Driving Car Company Lost $5 Billion (Reuters)
- Advocates Want Police Barriers Removed (SFStandard)
- Will S.F. Increase Housing Density? (SFExaminer)
- Wildfires Have Become Not Just Larger, But More Severe (SFChron)
- Review of Book on Uber, New Transportation Options (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Five Reasons to Return to the Office (SFExaminer)
