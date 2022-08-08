This Week: Smart City, Bay Wheels, Woman and Non-Binary Ride
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Smart Cycling Part 1. This VTA/Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition three-hour online classroom session will cover basic and advanced bicycle riding techniques. Tuesday, August 9, 6-9 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Intro to Biking in SF With Bay Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on skills. Wednesday, August 10, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, August 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Exploring Oakland’s District 6. From Maxwell Park, Havenscourt and Eastmont to Mills College and the Coliseum Swap Meet, Join Councilmember Loren Taylorfor a walk in his district to learn about some of his favorite places. Friday, August 12, 10-11 a.m. Location will be sent to registrants.
- Saturday Bike Repair Workshop. Is your bike in need of a repair or tune-up? Get expert help working on and understanding your bike. Saturday, August 13, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunnyvale Public Library, 65 West Olive Avenue, Sunnyvale.
- Saturday San Leandro Pop-up Protected Bike Lanes. For this event, Bike East Bay will meet participants at the San Leandro BART station for a short bike tour around town to check out three popup demonstration bikeways, set up for this one-day only, for residents to envision and experience to some extent a safer, more bikeable San Leandro. Saturday, August 13, 12-2 p.m. San Leandro BART station (meet on east side), 1401 San Leandro Blvd., San Leandro.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.