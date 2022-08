Today’s Headlines

S.F. Transit and Street Projects Win Federal Grants (MassTransit)

Large Scale Ferry Service for Berkeley Marina? (Berkeleyside)

Has S.F. Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions? (SFStandard)

Global Warming is Dissolving California (SFChron)

Global Warming Making Infectious Diseases More Dangerous (EastBayTimes)

Gov Reviews S.F. Housing (SFChron, SFExaminer)

And More on Remote Work (Fortune)

Norm Mineta May Get Statue (MercNews)

Lobbyist for New Oakland A’s Ballpark Leaves (SFGate)

Larkspur Parklet Extension (MarinIJ)

Mendocino Railway Petitions to Save Rail Freight Service (MendocinoVoice)

Niles Canyon Steam Train (OnlyinYourState)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?