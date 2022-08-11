Today’s Headlines

$120 Million for California Transportation Projects (PortTech)

Public Transit Faces Years Long Recovery (Fitch)

New York Coming Back Stronger than S.F. From COVID (SFChron)

New Ways to Dig Subway Tunnels? (Wired)

People Buying Instead of Renting Scooters (SFExaminer)

Fed’s Share Report on East Oakland Amtrak vs. Tractor Crash (EastBayTimes)

Bridge Traffic Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFChron)

Latest on Marin Supervisor’s Scheme to Remove Bikes from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (CBSLocal)

Challenges of Highway Removal go Beyond Funding (Governing)

Can Bay Area Support Electric Vehicles? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: The State Needs to Divest from Fossil Fuels (SFChron)

Commentary: Let’s Take the Entire RSR Bridge for Motorists (MarinIJ)

