Today’s Headlines
- $120 Million for California Transportation Projects (PortTech)
- Public Transit Faces Years Long Recovery (Fitch)
- New York Coming Back Stronger than S.F. From COVID (SFChron)
- New Ways to Dig Subway Tunnels? (Wired)
- People Buying Instead of Renting Scooters (SFExaminer)
- Fed’s Share Report on East Oakland Amtrak vs. Tractor Crash (EastBayTimes)
- Bridge Traffic Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFChron)
- Latest on Marin Supervisor’s Scheme to Remove Bikes from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (CBSLocal)
- Challenges of Highway Removal go Beyond Funding (Governing)
- Can Bay Area Support Electric Vehicles? (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: The State Needs to Divest from Fossil Fuels (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let’s Take the Entire RSR Bridge for Motorists (MarinIJ)
