  • $120 Million for California Transportation Projects (PortTech)
  • Public Transit Faces Years Long Recovery (Fitch)
  • New York Coming Back Stronger than S.F. From COVID (SFChron)
  • New Ways to Dig Subway Tunnels? (Wired)
  • People Buying Instead of Renting Scooters (SFExaminer)
  • Fed’s Share Report on East Oakland Amtrak vs. Tractor Crash (EastBayTimes)
  • Bridge Traffic Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFChron)
  • Latest on Marin Supervisor’s Scheme to Remove Bikes from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (CBSLocal)
  • Challenges of Highway Removal go Beyond Funding (Governing)
  • Can Bay Area Support Electric Vehicles? (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: The State Needs to Divest from Fossil Fuels (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Let’s Take the Entire RSR Bridge for Motorists (MarinIJ)

